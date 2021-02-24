Tyler COVID vaccination hubs are again giving shots, taking appointments

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. New government data suggests more Americans have been getting flu shots in 2020, apparently heeding the advice of health officials fearful of a flu/coronavirus double pandemic. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — COVID-19 vaccination hubs in Tyler are operating again after being closed last week because of snow and ice.

NET Health said it is contacting those who have received the first dose of the vaccine and were scheduled to receive the second dose last week.

The vaccine administered by NET Health requires two doses about 28 days apart.

“Anyone who received their first COVID vaccine from NET Health at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler on Jan. 13-15 and has yet to receive their second COVID vaccine will be contacted … in order to be scheduled to make your second COVID vaccine,” a NET Health statement said.

Those on NET Health’s waiting list to receive their first COVID vaccine are being encouraged to make an appointment for this week.

Details about eligible persons enrolling onto NET Health’s waiting list for the first or your second COVID vaccine are available at NETHealthCOVID19.org.

UT Health North also serves as a vaccination hub. The clinic was closed last week when highways became unsafe to travel.

“If you were scheduled to receive a second dose vaccine the week of Feb. 15, please come (the week of Feb. 22) on the same day of the week and at the same time you were previously scheduled,” UT Health is telling those needing a second dosage.

Information on how to register to receive a vaccine at UT Health North, 11937 U.S. Highway 271, is available by clicking this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/UT

Vaccines are administered by appointment only. Appointments are available Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Walk-ins are not accepted.

Currently, the vaccines are free and only available to healthcare workers, first and responders, residents of long-term care facilities, those who are 65 and older and those who have chronic illnesses.

Some pharmacies also provide COVID-19 vaccinations when reservations are made.