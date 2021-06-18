Tyler drinking water receives high marks in latest quality report

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The latest analysis of Tyler Water Utilities drinking water shows the city met clarity requirements for water quality and contaminants were within the ranges set forth by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The water is under the maximum contamination level for 46 measurable factors or parameters. Additionally, TWU conducts more than 252,000 water quality tests every year, according to the report.

The report shows there was no lead and only very low traces of copper detected in the drinking water provided to TWU customers. Additionally, no sanitary defects were identified in the city’s public water system.

Kate Deitz, manager of Tyler Water Utility systems, said that the city has a master plan for its water treatment system and is always looking for ways to make improvements to the system.

The 2020 water quality report is available on TWU’s website. It was also mailed to every customer’s home or business and emailed to residents who are signed up for electronic billing. Tyler residents who live in an apartment, condo or rental property can review the report online or contact their property manager or owner for a copy of the report.