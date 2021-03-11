Tyler pediatrician heads state medical panel calling for schools to keep mask-wearing policies

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dr. Valerie Smith, a Tyler pediatrician and president of the Texas Medical Association’s School Reopening Workshop, said schools should continue mask wearing and other policies to slow the spread of COIVD-19.

“As we work to vaccinate teachers and school staff, schools must continue to use evidence-based strategies including masking to reduce transmission of COVID-19 and keep children and staff well,” said Smith, who is also a Texas Pediatric Society executive board member. “Texas physicians recognize schools play a vital role in the developmental, mental and physical health of our children.”

Smith’s statements were included in a joint statement by the TMA and Texas Pediatric Society in support of mask wearing at schools.

Earlier this month, Gov. Greg Abbott dropped state mandates requiring the wearing of masks. However, businesses and schools can maintain rules requiring the wearing of masks.

Many schools in East Texas announced that they will keep mask-wearing requirements in place. Hallsville ISD, said it will drop its mandate beginning on March 22.

“We will continue to monitor and address all close contact tracing requirements as necessary,” Hallsville ISD said in a Facebook post.

The physicians groups strongly recommend schools follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance in the Operational Strategy for K-12 Schools through Phased Mitigation. The guidance says wearing masks and physical distancing are effective prevention strategies.

The joint statement said that schools should require “universal use of masks at all practical times” and should use face coverings in combination with other infection control measures until there’s a widely distributed vaccine for COVID-19.