UT Health East Texas opens COVID-19 vaccine signup to school district, child care employees

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Beginning Thursday, UT Health East Texas will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to school districts and child care employees, the health care provider announced.

Vaccines are by appointment only.

Vaccinations are eligible for those who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, as

well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.

Individuals who meet the criteria can make an appointment using this link:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/utnorth_teachers

The vaccines will be given at UT Health North Campus, 11937 U.S. Highway 271.

Appointment time slots are available Thursday through Saturday. Anyone wanting a vaccine

must make an appointment.

The vaccines are free but people coming to the clinic should bring their insurance card and

employee badge to the appointment.