UT Health East Texas opens COVID-19 vaccine signup to school district, child care employees

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Beginning Thursday, UT Health East Texas will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to school districts and child care employees, the health care provider announced.
Vaccines are by appointment only.
Vaccinations are eligible for those who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, as
well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.
Individuals who meet the criteria can make an appointment using this link:
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/utnorth_teachers
The vaccines will be given at UT Health North Campus, 11937 U.S. Highway 271.
Appointment time slots are available Thursday through Saturday. Anyone wanting a vaccine
must make an appointment.
The vaccines are free but people coming to the clinic should bring their insurance card and
employee badge to the appointment.
