UT Health Henderson to provide COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday

In this file photo, a vial of the vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — UT Health Henderson will give COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment to qualifying people from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Those eligible to receive a shot are healthcare workers, people 50 and older, those with chronic illnesses and school or child care employees. To make a reservation, click on this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/uthhendersonvaccine.

The vaccinations will be given at UT Health Henderson, 300 Wilson Street. No walk-ins will be accepted.

There is no charge for the vaccine. Those getting a shot are asked to bring their ID and insurance card.