UT Health Henderson to provide COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — UT Health Henderson will give COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment to qualifying people from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Those eligible to receive a shot are healthcare workers, people 50 and older, those with chronic illnesses and school or child care employees. To make a reservation, click on this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/uthhendersonvaccine.
The vaccinations will be given at UT Health Henderson, 300 Wilson Street. No walk-ins will be accepted.
There is no charge for the vaccine. Those getting a shot are asked to bring their ID and insurance card.
