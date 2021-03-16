UT Health researcher receives grant to study COVID-19 treatment inhalant drug

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A researcher at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Tyler has received a government grant to further study an inhalant drug to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Department of Defense awarded Dr. Sreerama Shetty, a cellular and molecular biology professor, $300,000 to continue research on a therapy for a COVID-19-related lung disease.

“Our research has a strong potential of yielding a new, safe, convenient and effective intervention for patients with COVID-19 due to infection caused by coronavirus 2,” Shetty said.

Patients with acute lung injury from COVID-19 often die due to problems stemming from acute lung inflammation. The coronavirus 2 targets proteins on the surface of cells, including the alveolar cells in the lungs.

He said the research will evaluate how effective the treatment is when “airway delivered.”

“Our grant proposal caters to the aggregate strengths of the team in drug discovery, formulation, airway delivery and virology,” Shetty said.

Shetty’s team’s work could also be a potential treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease, that causes progressive lung scarring.

“If the clinical trials are successful, LTI-03 as an inhalant could become the signature career work of my lifetime,” Shetty said.

Initial evidence suggests that the treatment reverses lung fibrosis, said information from the health center.

UTHSCT attracts researchers from around the world to its facility in Tyler. Researchers have earned nearly $300 million in grant-funded research.