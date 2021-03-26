VAX FACTS: 10 million COVID-19 vaccinations have been given in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Ten million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Texans, Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday.

More than 30% of Texans who are eligible to receive a shot have done so, his announcement said.

The governor praised the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Texas National Guard, and the healthcare workers and volunteers across the state for helping Texas reach the milestone

“Hitting 10 million vaccines today (Friday) is a major accomplishment in our state’s continued fight against COVID-19,” he said. “I want to thank all the healthcare workers and volunteers that made this milestone possible.

Abbott stressed that the effort continues to get more people vaccinated.

“Vaccines are the most effective tool to combat COVID-19 in our communities, and we will continue to expand vaccine access for those who choose to get vaccinated,” he said. “As more vaccines become available and eligibility opens to all Texans, I urge Texans who wish to get the COVID-19 vaccine to sign up to help us keep our communities safe. Here in Texas, COVID-19 vaccines will always be strongly encouraged and always voluntary.”

Texas was the first state to administer 1 million vaccines and continues to vaccinate thousands of Texans every day, the announcement said.

The governor announced the Save our Seniors Initiative on Feb. 25 to vaccinate homebound seniors and launched a related outreach partnership Thursday with certain health plans, retirement systems and AARP.

Earlier this week, DSHS announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will be open to all Texans beginning March 29. DSHS has directed vaccine providers to prioritize people 80 years old or older when scheduling appointments and accommodate anyone in that age group who presents for vaccination, whether or not they have an appointment, by immediately moving them to the front of the line.