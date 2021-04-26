VAX FACTS: 2 Tyler churches holding walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics Monday, Tuesday

FILE – In this file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Two churches in Tyler are holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. No reservations are required for those who need a shot.

The clinics are set for 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 615 W Cochran St., and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, at St. Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Highway.

People only need to show up, organizers said.

Northeast Texas Public Health District will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and arrange a time for the recipients to get a second dose.

Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton, Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance President/CEO Nancy Rangel and Tyler Metro Chamber Board Chairman Derrick Choice set up the clinics, which target the elderly and people with medical conditions living in underserved areas of Smith County.

“We want to get as many people vaccinated to help keep our community safe and healthy,” Hampton said.

During clinics at the churches in March and April, about 1,500 people received vaccinations.

Hampton thanked the Rev. Ralph Caraway Sr., of St. Louis Baptist, and Father Luis Larrea, of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, for serving as host sites of the vaccine clinics.