VAX FACTS: CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic at 3593 E. Grande Ave. will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Appointments are required and can be made at christushealth.org.

Clinic operators are asking those who come for a shot to:

  • Arrive no more than 15 minutes early and remain in your vehicle until 5 minutes before the appointment time.
  • Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring 1 essential visitor.
  • Wear loose fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.
  • Masks are required. Please bring your own mask.

