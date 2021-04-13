VAX FACTS: CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic at 3593 E. Grande Ave. will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Appointments are required and can be made at christushealth.org.
Clinic operators are asking those who come for a shot to:
- Arrive no more than 15 minutes early and remain in your vehicle until 5 minutes before the appointment time.
- Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring 1 essential visitor.
- Wear loose fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.
- Masks are required. Please bring your own mask.