VAX FACTS: CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic at 3593 E. Grande Ave. will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Appointments are required and can be made at christushealth.org.

Clinic operators are asking those who come for a shot to: