VAX FACTS: Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Saturday in Longview

In this file photo, a vial of the vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic that does not require reservations will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

A dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis, an announcement from the city of Longview, said

The line for the clinic will form at in the parking lot of Foster Middle School.

District 3 Councilman Wray Wade coordinated the clinic which is being administered by C-Trilogy Comprehensive Care.

For more information, call 903-812-1652, 903-241-5309 or 903-234-8755.

All adults in Texas are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

For information about where to find places that administer COCVID-19 vaccinations, click here.

Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines both require two doses. It’s best if you get your second dose from the same brand as your first dose. For example, if you got a Moderna first dose, it’s best to get Moderna for your second dose.

The timing between your first and second dose depends on which vaccine you received: