VAX FACTS: East Texas counties taking part in Save Our Seniors vaccination initiative

In this file photo, a vial of the vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Several counties in East Texas are among the 46 in the state participating in the sixth round of the Save Our Seniors initiative aimed at getting seniors in rural areas vaccinated.

Gov. Gregg Abbott announced the creation of Save Our Seniors last month. So far, 107 counties have participated in the program, said the governor’s office.

Counties participating in the sixth round of the program include:

Bowie

Cass

Henderson

Liberty

Rains

Sabine

San Augustine

Shelby

Titus

Trinity

Upshur

Van Zandt

Wood

State medical agencies work with local officials to set up a central drive-through vaccine clinicsfor seniors or go to homebound seniors.

“The ongoing success of Save Our Seniors is thanks to the incredible collaboration of our local partners who continue to identify and connect these vaccine resources to elderly Texans,” said Abbott. “I look forward to our continued partnership with local officials across the state as we get more shots in arms and keep our communities safe.”