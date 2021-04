FILE—In this Friday, file photo, a nurse prepares to administer a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) — Jarvis Christian College announced it will host a COVID-19 free vaccination clinic on April 14 at its E.W. Rand Center Varsity Gym.

The clinic is open to all people 18 and older, the announcement said.

Those who plan to go must schedule an appointment and can do so by clicking here. The deadline to schedule an appointment is April 12.

