VAX FACTS: Longview vaccination hub gets $125,000 donation from Eastman

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Eastman Foundation has awarded $125,000 to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Foundation to help fund the ongoing COVID-19 Vaccine Hub Clinic in Longview..

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System in coordination with the state, Gregg County and the city of Longview operates the vaccination hub that serves Gregg County.

Click here to schedule a COVID-19 shot at the Vaccine Hub Clinic in Longview

“We are completely humbled by Eastman’s generosity,” said Todd Hancock, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System President and CEO. “Establishing our vaccine hub was an enormous step forward in the fight against COVID-19 and along our community’s return to normal life. Eastman Foundation’s support will go a long way to continuing the important work of the Vaccine Hub Clinic and our goal to vaccinate as many East Texans as quickly and safely as possible.”

Click here to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Since opening on Jan. 30, the clinic has administered more than 45,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, said information form CHRISTUS. It is not expected to close anytime soon.

The donation to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Foundation is part of a commitment by Eastman Foundation to contribute $1 million toward supporting global relief efforts related to how communities are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement said.

The $1 million commitment by the Eastman Foundation is giving money to organizations that provide public health, safety, food and education services to vulnerable and underserved people in communities, such as Longview, where Eastman operates.

“While the pandemic has created significant hardships within our community, we remain optimistic that brighter days are ahead of us,” said Andrew Coggins, Eastman Longview site manager. “The CHRISTUS vaccine hub is a tremendous local resource for our community and our employees. Eastman takes great pride in actively supporting our surrounding communities and many of our employees are committed volunteers in local organizations to give back to the area where we live and work. We are proud to be part of the solution as we continue to fight COVID-19 in East Texas.”

In 2020, Eastman Foundation provided $1 million in funding to organizations for food, shelter, medical supplies and personal protective equipment for frontline workers, the news release said.