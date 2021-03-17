VAX FACTS: Longview vaccination hub taking reservations for March 21 clinic

FILE – This photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The COVID-19 vaccination hub in Longview operated by CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System is taking reservations for a clinic on March 21.

People over 50, healthcare workers, those with chronic illnesses and those who work in schools and day cares are eligible to be vaccinated.

To register, go to vaccinate.christushealth.org. Appointments are required.

If someone who has an appointment does not show up, same-day available times will be posted on the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System Facebook Page, city of Longview page and Longview Mayor Andy Mack’s page at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on the day of the clinic, the announcement said.

The clinic will take place at the Longview Exhibit Center. People who do not have an appointment should not show up.

People with appointments are asked to adhere to the following guidelines: