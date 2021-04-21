VAX FACTS: NET Health is holding daily COVID-19 vaccination clinics through April 24

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Anyone who needs the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can get it this week at Harvey Convention Center.

NET Health is holding vaccination clinics from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily through Saturday, April 24, at the center, 2000 W. Front. St.

People are asked to make an appointment by by clicking https://m.signupgenius.com/.

“We ask that an appointment is made so our staff can determine the number of doses to prepare each day,” George Roberts, NET Health CEO, said. “Vaccines are prepared based on the number of scheduled appointments.”

Teenagers who are 16 or 17 must show identification, such as a driver’s license, or come with a parent or guardian, the announcement said.

Participants will receive the Pfizer vaccine and a time to return for the second dose.

“Our vaccine clinics scheduled for this week are a great opportunity for school district employees, eligible teenagers, and college students to get their first Pfizer vaccine,” Roberts said.