VAX FACTS: State initiative to vaccinate senior citizens taking place in 6 East Texas counties

A 74-year-old woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine. In Texas, the Save Our Seniors initiative targets getting seniors vaccinated. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Some East Texas counties are among the 35 in the state taking part in THE seventh week of an ongoing initiative to get senior citizens a COVID-19 vaccination.

Taking part in week seven of Save Our Seniors are:

Angelina

Camp

Marion

San Augustine

San Jacinto

Titus

As part of Save Our Seniors, state and local governments set up drive-through vaccine clinics where seniors can get a shot or go to homebound seniors.

“The Save Our Seniors initiative continues to ensure access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines in our communities,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release. “We are working with our local partners every day to vaccinate more seniors and encourage more Texans to sign up for the vaccine.”

Many of the counties are participating for a second time in order to administer second doses to eligible residents, the announcement said.