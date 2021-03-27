VAX FACTS: Texas to receive more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility expands

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — More than 1 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to providers across Texas next week, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced.

About 800,000 doses will be shipped to 779 providers in 202 counties and more than 200,000 additional first doses are expected to be available to pharmacy locations and federally-qualified health centers directly from the federal government, the announcement said.

Texas has administered more than 10 million doses. More than 6.8 million people have received at least one dose, and almost 3.5 million are fully vaccinated, the announcement said.

Beginning Monday, all Texans ages 16 and older will be eligible to receive a vaccine.

Vaccination has helped drive down the number of new cases and people hospitalized with COVID-19 to their lowest level since October, the health department said. However, with hundreds of variant cases identified in Texas that have the potential to spread more quickly and cause more serious disease, vaccination remains critically important.

The available vaccines have proven effective against the variant strains, so the more people vaccinated, the easier it will be to keep the variants under control and prevent new ones from emerging, the health department said.

In addition to the first doses mentioned above, the state is ordering 587,950 doses intended as the second dose for people first vaccinated a few weeks ago. DSHS automatically orders second doses to arrive at providers in the week they can begin to be administered, so they will be available when needed. People should be able to return to the same provider to receive their second dose within six weeks of getting the first.

People can find more information on COVID-19 vaccine at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine/.

Among Texas seniors, more than 60% have received at least one dose, and 40% are fully vaccinated. More than 30 percent of Texans at least 16 years old have gotten at least one dose.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT GETTING VACCINATED