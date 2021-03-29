VAX FACTS: UT Health East Texas has more COVID-19 vaccine appointments available

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — UT Health East Texas has opened additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments for anyone 16 and older. Vaccines will be given by appointment only.

Vaccine appointments may be made at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/ut. New appointments will continue to open at this link as more vaccine arrives. Those who need help navigating online sign-up or who are without access to internet can call 903-747-4822 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to get a vaccine appointment.

The vaccines will be given at UT Health North Campus Tyler, 11937 U.S. Highway 271. Appointment time slots are available this week and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday of next week. Anyone wanting a vaccine must have an appointment; vaccines for walk-ins will not be available.

There is no charge for the vaccine, but residents are asked to bring their insurance card to their appointment. During the appointment, residents will be registered, vaccinated and monitored for 15 minutes, during which time a second appointment will be scheduled.