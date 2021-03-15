VAX FACTS: UT Health East Texas now taking reservations by phone for those who need COVID-19 vaccination

Tyler, Texas (KETK) — UT Health East Texas will start taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments by phone beginning Tuesday, March 16.

People can call 903-747-4822 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, said a news release.

People who have internet access should continue to sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/ut.

The vaccines will be given at UT Health North Campus Tyler, 11937 U.S. Highway 271. Appointments are available this week are Monday through Saturday. Vaccines for walk-ins will not be available.

There is no charge for the vaccine, but people are asked to bring their insurance card.