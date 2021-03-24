VAX FACTS: UT Health, NET Health taking reservations for adults who need COVID-19 vaccinations

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The two vaccination hubs in Smith County are now taking reservations for all people 16 and older who want a COIVD-19 vaccine.

Vaccine appointments at UT Health may be made at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/ut. New appointments will continue to open at this link as more vaccine arrives. Those who need help navigating online sign-up or who are without access to internet can call 903-747-4822 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to get a vaccine appointment.

The vaccines are at UT Health North Campus Tyler, 11937 U.S. Highway 271. Appointment time slots are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anyone wanting a vaccine must have an appointment; vaccines for walk-ins will not be available.

There is no charge for the vaccine, but residents are asked to bring their insurance card to their appointment. During the appointment, residents will be registered, vaccinated and monitored for 15 minutes, during which time a second appointment will be scheduled.

NET HEALTH

NET Health, which delivers vaccines at Harvey Convention Center, also is taking reservations for more vaccines.

People who received their first Pfizer Pfizer vaccine on March 4 on any previous day, are invited to receive their second vaccine March 25 at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

For March 25, appointments are not required, as long as the person shows their “CDC COVID Vaccination Record Card” that is given when the first Pfizer vaccine is given, NET Health said. People who receive their first Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days before March 25 from any vaccine provider can received their second Pfizer vaccine from NET Health, the health agency said.

Click here for the direct link to make a Second Dose Pfizer Vaccine Appointment with NET Health for March 24th or March 25th.

Any eligible person interested to receive a COVID vaccine can make an appointment for March 26, March 27, or March 29, to obtain the first Pfizer vaccine at the Harvey Convention Center between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Anyone interested in receiving their first COVID vaccine must make an appointment for a specific day and time, before traveling to the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler,” said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “Please select your preferred day and time visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the ‘Vaccine Updates’ link. On this webpage, anyone can view the available appointment times to receive your first or your second Pfizer vaccine.”

Click here for the direct link to make a First Dose Pfizer Vaccine Appointment with NET Health for Friday March 26th, Saturday March 27th, or Monday March 29th.

All available appointment days for this week and future weeks will be posted upon the “Vaccine Updates” webpage of NETHealthCOVID19.org and will be updated as new shipments of COVID vaccines are received by our NET Health Immunizations Department.

People who do not have internet access can make an appointment over the phone by calling 903-617–6404 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Anyone who received their first Moderna vaccine from NET Health and have yet to receive their second Moderna vaccine are invited to enroll onto NET Health’s Contact List to Receive Your Second Moderna Vaccine by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and viewing the enrollment information that is posted upon the “Vaccine Updates” webpage.

Click here for the direct link to enroll onto our Contact List to Receive Your Second Moderna Vaccine from NET Health.

For more details about COVID-19 in East Texas, visit NETHealthCOVID19.org. To learn the full array of our public health services, visit MyNETHealth.org