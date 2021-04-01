VAXS FACTS: NET Health sets more COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – NET Health is taking reservations for upcoming vaccination clinics at Harvey Convention Center.

First Dose Pfizer

Clinics will take place 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from April 8 to 10 for anyone over age 16. The clinics are specifically for people who need a first dose. At the clinic, they will be given the Pfizer vaccine

“Anyone interested in receiving their first COVID vaccine must ake an appointment for a before traveling to the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler,” George Roberts, NET Health CEO said. “Please select your preferred day and time visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the ‘Vaccine Updates’ link. On this webpage, anyone can view the available appointment times to receive your first or your second Pfizer vaccine.”

Second Dose Pfizer Vaccine

People who have received their first Pfizer dose on March 17 or earlier are encouraged to receive their second dose during clinics set from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 6 and 7.

During the second-dose clinics, appointments are recommended but not required, as long as the person has their CDC COVID Vaccination Record Card.

Anyone who received their first Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days before March 18 from any vaccine provider can received their second Pfizer vaccine from NET Health, the announcement said.

Future COVID Vaccine Clinics

Appointments for NET Health’s future clinics will be on the Vaccine Updates webpage of NETHealthCOVID19.org and will be updated as new shipments of COVID vaccines are received by our NET Health Immunizations Department.

Need help making an appointment?

People who do not have internet access can make an appointment by calling 903-617- 6404 between 9 a.m. and and 4 p.m.

For more details about COVID-19 in East Texas, visit NETHealthCOVID19.org.