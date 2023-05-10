TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In the aftermath of the drug company ‘Akorn’ filing for bankruptcy, 70 different medications got pulled from the market.

“It’s more of a precautionary step by the FDA,” said David Davis, Pharmacy Manager for Drug Emporium.

There’s a chance you could have some of them inside your medication cabinet.

So, what should you do if you find them? Davis provided some expert advice to on what to do.

“Contact your physician {and} let them know that you do have some of those,” said Davis. “You’re to take those to a place that can dispose of them properly for you such as the Smith County Sheriff’s Department.”

Davis added these recalls happen from time to time.

“It happens occasionally,” Davis said. “You see companies that either go out of business or have some sort of issue in their plant.”

If a pharmacy you go to can’t provide medications you take because of the recall, PATH in Tyler is always there to help.

“PATH is able to assist people who need a prescription,” said Andrea Wilson, Executive Director at PATH

You can go to PATH once a year to fill a prescription with a 50 dollar limit.

For more information on all of the items pulled in the recall, click here.