When it is this cold, people need to take precautions to avoid frostbite, hypothermia

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – When temperatures drop to near zero, frostbite can happen in as little as 30 minutes, experts say.

Fingers, toes, ears and the tip of the nose are vulnerable to frostbite.

When the body is exposed to very low temperatures, it tries to prevent heat loss by redirecting the blood away from the extremities. Cold winds increase the likelihood for frostbite, said information from the Texas Department of Insurance. The longer the tissue remains frozen, the greater the amount of damage.

Frostbite appears as reddened skin that turns white or pale, says information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As frostbite gets worse, skin turns white or bluish gray and if damaged severely turns black and hard as the tissue dies.

People who work outside and the elderly and babies in cold rooms, are most at risk of getting frostbite.

Hypothermia also is caused by prolonged exposures to cold temperatures.

When exposed to cold temperatures, one’s body begins to lose heat faster than it’s produced which leads to lower body temperature.

When the body temperature gets too low people are unable to think clearly or move well.

People can avoid frostbite and hypothermia by dressing warmly and staying inside.