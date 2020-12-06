Helicopter, K-9 team used to rescue lost hunter facing hypothermia

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – A hunter in the early stages of hypothermia was rescued after becoming lost in the Angelina National Forest.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department released information about the rescue on Friday.

Angelina County game wardens were notified after the hunter was missing for several hours. The wardens called for help because the temperature was cold and rapidly dropping.

A team of rescuers that included game wardens, U.S. Forest Service rangers, a TPWD K-9 handler and drone unit, area EMS and voluntary fire department representatives and a DPS helicopter were used to search for the man in the dense forest.

“After searching for several hours, the wardens received a GPS coordinate of the missing man and they were able to locate him in the woods. He was in a pre-hypothermic state when he was found and was treated by EMS,” said information from TPWD.

The hunter was not identified.

The rescue was one of several recent instances involving game wardens based in East Texas, according to the TPWD’s press office.

Man arrested for shooting decoy deer

A man was charged by game wardens in Polk County with hunting white-tailed deer at night and hunting white-tailed deer using artificial light after shooting at a decoy dubbed Corby.

Two game wardens on night patrol said they saw a driver of a truck approach Corby, shine its lights on the decoy and heard a shot fired from truck.

The wardens said the man had a .22-caliber rifle in the back seat of the pickup and a spent casing in the ejection port of the rifle.

Hunter used crossbow to shoot deer in yard

A hunter was charged with using a crossbow from a vehicle to shoot a buck that was in the yard of a home in Trinity County.

The landowner took down the license plate and notified game wardens. A constable located the vehicle and held the driver until the game wardens arrived.

The driver admitted to using the crossbow. Wardens charged the man with hunting from a public roadway and hunting during closed season.

All the cases are pending.