Henderson County jailer arrested for ‘violating an inmate’s civil rights’

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County jailer was arrested Friday on a charge of official oppression.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, his office suspended, investigated and ultimately arrested 42-year-old Timothy Grosskopf, a jailer.

Grosskopf turned himself in to deputies Friday morning after Hillhouse’s office investigated him for a charge of official oppression for violating an inmate’s civil rights while he was at work.

“Immediately after learning of the incident, we suspended Grosskopf, conducted an investigation, and determined a crime had been committed,” Hillhouse said. “The investigation continues, and updates will be provided as needed.”