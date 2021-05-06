Henderson County SO arrests 3 for drug crimes

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Henderson County Sheriff’s Office charged three people with drug possession crimes Wednesday after each was caught with methamphetamine, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.
The cases are unrelated, he said.
Jacie Nicole Martinez was arrested when after being pulled over for a traffic violation in the 600 block of East Tyler Street in Athens, produced three baggies with drugs that she was hiding in her shorts, the news release said.
Joshua Gorman was arrested when a deputy checking on a parked car on County Road 3609 found him inside along with a baggy containing meth.
Anthony Rey Debolt-Bonner was found in possession of meth when a deputy took him into custody after responding to call of a disturbance at a house.
