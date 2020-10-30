Here’s a list of local Halloween events that still allow you to social distance

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This Halloween will be like no other because of the current COVID-19 pandemic. If you still want to celebrate the special holiday, there are some local events going on that people can attend while still maintaining their social distance.

Gleaux Carwash on Broadway has turned their tunnel into a spooky haunted house. They’ve decorated their business with spiders, ghosts and ghouls.

You can now get a nice wash and a nice scare. They’ll be featuring this from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on October 30-31.

UT Health is also doing a drive-thru trick or treat event on Halloween night. Caregivers will pass out pre-packaged candy on S 1000 Beckham Ave.

The City of Jacksonville is modifying their trunk-or-treat event. They’re now having a drive-thru event to keep everyone safe. It will be located at Jacksonville High School on Halloween from 6-7 p.m.

Businesses aren’t the only one’s in the Halloween spirit. Homeowners Laura and Gabe Croch have created tourist attraction for people looking to social distance. They change the display every night.

“When no one’s around and no one can see us ,we change it every night. And our kids help us it’s a lot of fun,” said Lauren.