TYLER, Texas (KETK) – August is National Immunization Month and it is a helpful reminder for school-aged children to receive their required vaccines.

The meningitis vaccine is a required vaccine starting at 11 years old and another booster at 16.

“A very serious infection that affects the spinal cord and can cause loss of limbs if you aren’t vaccinated against it”, said Immunization Director at Net Health, Sylvia Warren.

K-12 and colleges are requiring the original four-strain vaccination paperwork, but there is another strain, Men-B.

Men-B has the same effects as the original strain, including death. The Men-B vaccine is recommended by medical experts, but most parents decline.

“I think it’s that they don’t want their child to have to get more vaccines than they are required to get at that particular time,” said Warren.

Men-B is hopeful to be combined with the original strain in the future.

Net Health will hold a back-to-school vaccine event on Aug. 13 at Shiloh Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.