High school sophomore sets up spirit week to help other patients for Child Cancer Awareness month

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One high school student in East Texas is going above and beyond to advocate for children battling cancer.

Early College High School sophomore, Aneesa Cedillo battled a rare type of cancer when she 6 years old. This week, she stepped up and created a spirit week based around childhood cancer.

10 years ago, Cedillo was diagnosed with Ewin Sarcoma, a type of tumor that forms in bone or soft tissue.

“I didn’t know kids could get cancer until I was one of them and I was going through it,” Cedillo said.

Cedillo survived the disease and for the past three years, she worked on several initiatives within her school.

This year she convinced her principal to approve a spirit week.

“Honestly, when I first got the email it was so foreign to me that I was like ‘Who’s Aneesa? What is she talking about? I’m really not sure’ and as a principal you have to know everything before you put it out to your students of course,” Amanda Hortman, the principal of Early College High School said.

But Cedillo’s persuasion paid off.

“I was astounded that a kid her age could put something like this together because it was a lot of organization,” Hortman added. “In fact, it put me to shame in a lot of ways, so I thought it’s has to be done.”

Every day of this week had a different theme related to beating cancer.

Cedillo said heroes aren’t just the superhuman kind.

“It just means a lot, hero, you think heroes are superheroes like Batman and Wonder Woman, but you never think of kids going through cancer. They’re still heroes.” Aneesa Cedillo

In addition to the spirit week, Cedillo also put together a month long donation effort in collaboration with Gold Network of East Texas.

She and the Gold Network have been asking for donations that will specifically fill the needs of other East Texas Children in the hospital, including extension cords, lip balm, air freshener plug-ins and small toys for all ages.

Those who wish to donate can go to www.goldnetworkoet.com/donate.