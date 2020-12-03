HOLD HOLD HOLD: STORY IN PROGRESS

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Inmates in the Cherokee County Jail used showers in which mold was growing, were served food stored in areas that were sometimes moldy and dirty and could not wash their hands at some sinks did not have running water, according to the jail’s most recent inspection.

On Oct. 15, an inspector from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards documented more than a dozen violations including many that raised health and safety concerns. The inspector also found that paperwork indicated inmates were not being given enough time outside their cells to exercise and regulations on how inmates are to be held and separated were not always followed.

The inspector classified the jail as being non-compliant, meaning it did not meet all the minimum standards required by the state to house inmates.

“We want jails to be a safe and sanitary environment for human beings,” said Wendy Wineski, the SCJS assistant director.

The classification required Sheriff Brent Dickson to file a plan with with the Commission on how the problems will be resolved.

Dickson was appointed by the Cherokee County commissioners court to serve as sheriff in August when longtime sheriff James Campbell retired before his term was up.

Dickson said he made fixing problems at the jail a priority when he took office and was not surprised by what the inspector noted.

“I agree with with the findings 100%,” Dickson said Wednesday.

He said some of the problems were “a long time in the making” and that they had to be resolved.

“I demanded that we would fix the problems and that I would not tolerate that it would be like it was,” he said.

Brandon Wood, executive director of the Commission, and Wisneski praised Dickson for his efforts to resolve the problems and get the jail back into compliance.

“They are on the right track to request re-inspection,” Wood said. “We are waiting on them to get into compliance.”

Wisneski said, “I don’t anticipate any issues with them getting back into compliance. It’s looking good.

THE FINDINGS

Mold in a shower

no water in multiple sinks

no hot water in some sinks

low hot water pressure in a bathroom sink

mold in showers and on shower curtains

holes in the wall of a cell

problems with intercoms in two cells

lights not working in two cells

electrical cover missing from outlet

electrical wiring exposed and accessible to inmates

lights out in some rooms

no water in a bathroom sink

In the kitchen, inspectors observed the following:

mold on walk-in cooler door

food stored on floor of walk-in freezer

food stored on floor of walk-in cooler

dirt on floor in walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer

food stored on floor of dry-storage area

In the laundry area, inspectors saw

bedding on a floor

trash and clothes behind the washers and dryers

In looking at records, the inspectors found that an inmate was housed in a separation cell longer than the maximum of 30 days as required, an assessment of an inmate was not done in the time period required and inmates may not have been given one hour of supervised recreation at least three days a week.

xxxxxxx

If problems identified that place the facility into non-compliance, jail administrators have 30 days to inform the commission on how they will correct the problems, explained Brandon Wood, the commission’s executive director.

Both Wood and Wisneski said that Cherokee County is taking the steps to address problems.

“They are on the right track to request re-inspection,” Wood said. “We are waiting on them to get into compliance.”

Wineski said that jails have one year from the time of the initial inspection to correct problems but that it rarely takes that long.

The problems at the Cherokee County Jail were identified during a routine inspection. Wineski said jails also inspected as part of investigations into inmates deaths and as a a result of a complaint.

She said that Cherokee County is presenting updates on just about a weekly basis to the commission on its efforts to correct the problems

“We have an inspector reviewing paperwork right now,” she said Wednesday afternoon.

She said because of the “problems with the physical plant” there will have to be an on-site re-inspection of the jail before it will be deemed to be in compliance.

As of now, however, a re-inspection of the jail has not been scheduled, she said.