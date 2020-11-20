“Hop-On” jet service begins flights from Houston to Dallas

HOUSTON (CW39) – For most of us, having a private jet is a bit over budget. JSX, a company that specializes in “Hop-On” jet service is making the jet experience more attainable.

JSX already has several routes on the west coast, but Friday begins their first intra-Texas route. They will be making daily round trips from private terminals at Hobby airport up to Dallas Love Field.

CEO of JSX, Alex Wilcox, says the idea of this company is to bring convenience back to air travel.

When you fly commercial, getting to the airport well before your flight takes off is necessary to check in and get through security. Wilcox says with JSX, you will only have to arrive about twenty minutes before the flight leaves.

“We’re going to bring something new to the market and that is a much more convenient service, one that operates from small, private terminals as opposed to big airports. One in which you can show up twenty minutes before the flight. You just roll up in front of the FBO, get out of your car and you are less than thirty feet from the airplane. So you can walk through the terminal, go through our touchless security and check in process, get on the airplane, the door closes and you’re on your way. It’s literally no slower than if you had your own private jet,” explained Wilcox.



As for the cost of this type of service, flights between Houston & Dallas start at $99 one way.

Each flight holds thirty passengers. There is only one seat on each side of the plane and there’s also no overhead bins. JSX says this makes it much easier to social distance up in the air.