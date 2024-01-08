FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – A heavy police presence is being reported in downtown Fort Worth after a hotel exploded and 11 people were injured, according to NBCDFW and Fort Worth Fire Department.

The reported explosion happened in the 800 block of Houston Street at the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Hotel. Fort Worth Police Department and fire department said they are on the scene and are asking people to avoid the area.

“There is a smell of gas here in downtown. We’re not sure if the smell of gas was caused from the explosion and the fire itself or if that’s what caused the explosion. But that’s what we’re looking at,” said Craig Trojacek with the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Trojacek added that a family assistance center and reunification area has been set up in the parking lot of Sundance Square at 200 5th St.

According to NBCDFW, the hotel is a part of the W.T Waggoner Building, which is a more than 100-year-old 20-story building on 8th Street between Houston Street and Throckmorton Street.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued the following statement after the explosion:

“The State of Texas is in close contact with Mayor Parker, Sheriff Waybourn, and other local partners and first responders in Fort Worth to assist with emergency response efforts following the tragic explosion at the Sandman Hotel. We continue to monitor the situation and stand ready to immediately deploy any additional personnel and resources needed to keep Texans in the area safe and out of harm’s way. Cecilia and I ask all Texans to pray for those who were injured in the explosion, as well as those bravely responding to keep others safe.” Greg Abbott

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said the following on X: