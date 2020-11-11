Houston police arrest one man and search for second person in fatal shooting of officer

(KETK) – Houston police have made an arrest in the shooting death of Sgt. Sean Rios, but they are still searching for a second man.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Police Chief Art Acevedo provided new information, during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Acevedo said, at 3:15 pm officers from the narcotics tactical team conducted a traffic stop on the Katy freeway near West Sam Houston Tollway.

Police recognized the passenger in the vehicle and they believed he was the shooter, according to Acevedo.

Robert Soliz, 24, was arrested and charged with murder. He was also detained with Sgt. Rios handcuffs.

Acevedo mentioned they are still looking for another man who is a person of interest in the case. During the conference, officials shared video of Soliz and the other man who is still at large.

The male in the black shirt is wanted in connection with the murder of Sgt. Sean Rios. The suspect in the white shirt is Robert Soliz, who is currently in custody.



If you have information, please contact HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS #hounews https://t.co/Mw4Jzgk7WC pic.twitter.com/19Av4XIezF — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 10, 2020

Acevedo also spoke about Sgt. Rios family, and he became emotional when he shared that a police chief and a police commander went to Sgt. Rios son’s football game today.

“We didn’t want him to be alone and we wanted to have his commander and his chief stand in place of his father,” said Acevedo.