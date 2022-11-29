HOUSTON (KIAH) — The City of Houston has lifted its boil water notice after 50-plus hours after a power failure at a water purification plant on Sunday night.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said that water quality testing submitted by the city met all regulatory standards and is now safe for Houston residents to drink without boiling water.

Houston Public Works asks customers to flush their water system by running cold-water faucets for at least one minute, cleaning automatic ice makers by making and discarding several batches of ice and running water softeners through a regeneration cycle.

A power failure at the East Water Purification Plant on Sunday morning caused a drop in PSI at the city’s main water plant later that day, forcing the city to issue a boil water notice out of caution.