TYLER, Texas (KETK) — In East Texas, collegiate cheerleading is a hot topic. Across the area, there are many teams who travel to the national championship in Daytona, Florida, every year to compete for a title. This year’s competition took place on April 7 and 8.

Two East Texas schools in particular have a rivalry that has gained recognition across the world in the Netflix Original show, “Cheer.” Navarro College in Corsicana and Trinity Valley Community College in Athens have gone head to head for years for the national title.

Tyler Junior College, University of Texas at Tyler, Stephen F. Austin State University, TVCC and Navarro College all competed at the National Cheer Association College National Championship.

How did these teams rank in the final competition?

Navarro College: 1st place – Advanced Large Coed Junior College

Trinity Valley Community College: 2nd place – Advanced Large Coed Junior College

1st place – Advanced Small Coed Junior College

Stephen F. Austin State University: 2nd place – Advanced Small Coed Division I

Tyler Junior College: 2nd place – Coed Junior College Division

University of Texas at Tyler: 13th place – Small Coed Division II

In 2021, TVCC came in first place, beating Navarro by 0.2334 points, but this year, Navarro took the lead by 0.9334, almost one full point. For TJC, this is not the first time they’ve competed in Daytona, but Assistant Cheer Coach, Cameron Thomas said the team is like a family.

“Everything about this program is so rewarding. TJC as a whole, like you can just walk down the street and meet new people every day and especially A.C.U.F. No matter where you’re at in Tyler, it’s always a family,” said Thomas.