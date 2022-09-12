RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Early Sunday morning, Jesse Mueller and his four sons were driving near highway 259 near FM 850, when a vehicle traveling the opposite direction hit them.

Jesse Mueller died at the scene of the accident and one of his sons, a third-grade student of Henderson ISD, was transported to the Regional Hospital in Shreveport, LA, where he was later pronounced dead.

Mueller’s other three sons were taken to the Regional Hospital in Longview according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. One of the sons is in critical condition.

The other vehicle had two women of Kilgore inside, Moises Rocha-Vanegas, 35, and Rosa Rodriguez, 35 who were both pronounced deceased on the scene of the accident.

Henderson ISD released a statement, “Our hearts are heavy and we grieve with the families in this most difficult of times.”

“Just pray for them, pray for the family, really just pray for them,” said Susan Tull a resident of Henderson County.

Susan met the mom and wife of the family involved in the accident. She hopes the community and churches in the area can donate and support the Mueller’s.

“They just need all the help they can get can you imagine waking up one morning and all the sudden you have all your children in the hospital and your husband dead,” said Tull.

A Go Fund Me account has been created, which we will update as soon as information can be verified.

Susan is hopeful, “put in your heart that, do whatever you can for the family. Because they need it.”