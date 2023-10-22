AUSTIN (KXAN) — Everything is bigger in Texas, including the cost of living, at least when compared to Europe, according to a recent data study.

“While the Euro has long been more valuable than the American dollar, the cost of living in the United States is significantly higher than across Europe on average,” the study said.

SmartAsset, a financial technology company, looked at the cost of living in each U.S. state and compared the numbers to the 38 countries in Europe.

The study said each state was compared to the most similar European country. The cost of living was based on data for basic monthly costs for a single adult in 2023, according to SmartAsset.

Here is how Texas compared.

According to the study, Finland and Texas shared a similar cost of living.

“The median cost of living in Texas is $2,555 per month, which is most comparable to the basic costs of Finland ($2,527),” the study said.

Like the Lone Star State, Utah, Delaware and Minnesota also were closely similar to Finland’s cost of living, according to the study.