WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – When it comes to the dangers of flooding and heavy rain, the Texas Department of Transportation says about 75% of flood-related deaths happen in vehicles.

According to TxDOT, it only takes six inches of water on a roadway for a driver to lose control.

“It takes very little amount of water to move the vehicle and actually take it off the roadway,” Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.

Turn Around Don’t Drown means if you see water on the road, turn around. Don’t risk it.

“I understand that you really want to go that way, but don’t even chance it,” Chief Devlin said. “Find an alternative route because that’s how a lot of deaths have happened.”

If there are barricades blocking lanes or roadways with high water, don’t go around them.

“Take it, whether it be snow, ice, heavy rain, or even a moderate amount of rain, very seriously so that you’re safe to get to your destination,” TxDOT Waco District PIO Jake Smith said.

Smith says being informed is one of the most important things when it comes to inclement weather.

“Knowing what the forecast is and weather that’s present is important,” Smith said.

Another thing to keep in mind – speed limits posted are for ideal conditions. So, slow down when you’re dealing with inclement weather.

“Speeding and wearing your seat-belt probably become one of the most important things when we have these rain events because when we have these traffic crashes, as they occur, speed is most of the time a contributing factor,” Chief Devlin said.

Also, give yourself more space between you and the car in front of you.

TxDOT says if you hydroplane, ease off the gas, turn into the skid, make sure tires reconnect with the road, and brake gently as needed.