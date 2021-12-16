How to help ‘End the Streak’ of daily deaths on Texas roads

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As we head into Christmas, some of us are going on vacation, taking trips and hitting the road. This year marks the 21st year in a row where a person has died each day on our Texas roads.

Experts need your help to end the streak. The two biggest causes of crashes are distracting driving and speeding.

As Christmas parties and family gatherings start to happen, drunk driving will also be on the rise.

“We encourage people to get a designated driver. if you’re going to drive don’t drink,” says Sheriff Steve Hendrix, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office

Police want people to think before they drink.

“Anyone who is drinking and driving it does not pay, I promise you. You’re putting your life at risk, you’re putting other’s lives at risk,” says Sheriff Brent Dickson, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

With wanting to see more people focus on the road, East Texas law enforcement want drivers to follow the rules of the road at all times, even something as simple as driving through a green light.

“There’s always going to be those folks who are going to make it through on the yellow light. Most of the, time when they try to make it through on the yellow light, they end up coming through on the red light,” says Hendrix.

Sheriff Hendrix says a way to remain safe is to stay ahead of the holiday rush.

“People are impatient. They can’t wait to get there first and we have a lot of situations where people were weaving in and out of traffic to try to get there early,” says Hendrix.

Another huge issue is texting while driving.

Here’s Sheriff Dickson’s message to those who want to use their phone while on the road:

“Put your cell phone on the console, you can pull over and talk on it or it can wait until you get there. I promise you it’s not worth your life,” says Dickson.

The best way for us to truly end this streak is to follow the rules.