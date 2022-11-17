The 2022 World Cup will take place from Sunday, Nov. 20 – Sunday, Dec. 18 on FOX51.

There are several other ways to watch the games, including streaming from the following platforms:

DirecTV has removed FOX51 from its line-up, but you can help. Call 1-800-531-5000 and tell them keep KFXK FOX51 – and remind them you have options.

Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. — Friday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m.

Group stage matches

Sunday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. — Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m.

Round of 16 knockout matches

Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. — Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m.

Third-place match

Sunday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m.

2022 FIFA World Cup Final