FILE – In this July 26, 2018 file photo, the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. is seen at its showroom in Seoul, South Korea. For the second time this month, Hyundai is telling some SUV owners to park outdoors because an electrical short in a computer can cause vehicles to catch fire. The Korean automaker is recalling about 180,000 Tucson SUVs in the U.S. from 2019 through 2021 to fix the problem. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The latest Hyundai recall expands upon the recall last September, adding 470,000 Tucson SUVs to the list.

The recall involves models from 2016-2018 as well as some 2020 and 2021 Tucsons. Owners will be notified in February to take their vehicles to a dealership for repairs.

Hyundai is advising people to park outdoors until repairs are made.

The recall was initially issued because of a potential electrical short that could result in an engine compartment fire.