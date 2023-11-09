(NEXSTAR) — IKEA is recalling about 14,600 more units of one of its mirror models that was originally recalled in March 2023. The recall expansion is due to concerns that the mirror’s plastic fittings that attach to walls can break, causing the mirror to fall and potentially injure consumers.

IKEA says it has received 10 reports about the LETTAN mirror, in addition to 55 under the previous recall.

The mirrors were sold at IKEA stores across the U.S. and at IKEA.com from December 2019 through June 2023. The items were priced between $23 and $56, IKEA says.

The recalled model is:

Name — LETTAN

Size — All sizes of this model are being recalled, including 23, 31, 39 and 47 inches wide. The mirrors are all generally 38 inches tall.

Date stamp — Date stamp stickers are formatted like this: YYWW. The first two digits represent the year of manufacture and the last two digits represent the week of manufacture. Recalled date stamps are: before and including 2105 and LETTAN mirrors with date stamp before and including 2325 that also have a supplier number of 21944.

Though no injuries have been reported, IKEA urges customers to stop using the products immediately and to contact IKEA to order free replacement wall fittings and instructions. Customers can also return the mirror to any IKEA for a full refund. No proof of purchase is required, IKEA says.

All-in-all, about 37,000 LETTAN mirrors have been recalled.

If you have any further questions or concerns, you can call IKEA from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Mondays-Friday at 888-966-4532 or by visiting the IKEA recalls page.