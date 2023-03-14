SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN) — Illinois drivers may have to steer clear of Zoom video calls while behind the wheel if a new state proposal becomes law.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannulias says House Bill 2431, sponsored by Illinois Rep. Marcus Evans and Illinois Sen. Javier Cervantes would make the roads safer as the popularity of video conference calls while driving rises.

“We need to take steps to change the culture surrounding distracted driving, which will lead to more responsible drivers and ultimately save lives,” Giannulias stated in a release announcing the proposal. “Zooming takes hands, eyes and minds off the focus of driving. Our goal is that a combination of increased education, stronger laws and tougher enforcement will encourage drivers to change bad behaviors for the better.”

Under the proposal, motorists would still be allowed to participate in video conference calls via a hands-free device or if the video is turned off.

Fines would range from $75 to $150, depending on the number of offenses:

First offense – $75

Second offense – $100

Third offense – $125

Four or more – $150

Three violations in a year will result in a license suspension.

In 2022, 12,700 drivers in the state were convicted of distracted driving.