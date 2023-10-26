Note: Texas Tech has cleared this incident. It was determined there was no threat to the public.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Just after 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Texas Tech issued a TechAlert for an immediate evacuation of Holden Hall and the surrounding area.

A suspicious package was reported and law enforcement is investigating, Texas Tech said.

Texas Tech said evacuation of the area is required and to avoid the area at this time.

A photojournalist on scene said the bomb squad was at the location.

There are no additional threats to campus, Texas Tech said.

