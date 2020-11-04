In early voting, Troup ISD school bond vote failing

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – Troup ISD’s bond proposal to spend $22.6 million for improvements was being defeated, based on early voting returns.

The vote tally was 406 in favor and 543 against the proposal. The tally does not reflect Election Day voting.

Troup ISD’s proposal calls for building new pre-k classes, a library/learning center and a larger cafeteria at the elementary school and more classrooms and a larger cafeteria and gym at the joint middle school and high school campus.

In Huntington ISD, voters are deciding the fate of a $19.3 million bond proposal.

Much of the money for the Huntington ISD bond packages is designated for a multi-purpose center, a separate career/ag center and a multi-sport field house.