AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Friday he will endorse Representative Cole Hefner.

Hefner currently serves for District 5, that represents Camp, Rains, part of Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood counties and has held the position since 2016.

He is a native East Texan and lives in Mount Pleasant. Hefner previously served as county commissioner for Upshur County. He is a board member of the East Texas Council Regional Review Committee and a member of the Lindale Chambers of Commerce.