AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Friday he will endorse Representative Cole Hefner.
Hefner currently serves for District 5, that represents Camp, Rains, part of Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood counties and has held the position since 2016.
He is a native East Texan and lives in Mount Pleasant. Hefner previously served as county commissioner for Upshur County. He is a board member of the East Texas Council Regional Review Committee and a member of the Lindale Chambers of Commerce.
“Representative Cole Hefner is a proven conservative fighter who’s helped me deliver critical Republican victories in Austin. He was instrumental in passing major legislation that has secured our border, cut our property taxes, and granted parents more rights in the education of their child. As we fight to expand education freedom for all Texas families, I know I can count on Cole to help me pass school choice in the Texas House. I encourage all Texans in House District 5 to join me in supporting Representative Cole Hefner for re-election.”Gov. Greg Abbott