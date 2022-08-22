CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Crockett Police Department successfully shut down an indoor marijuana growing operation and seized several controlled substances after responding to a possible medical emergency.

Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to the area of Plum Drive at Pineview in reference to a possible medical emergency in the street, according to officials. Officers said when they arrived on the scene they found a subject suffering from a possible drug overdose. EMS responded and transported the subject to an area hospital for treatment.

According to officials it was discovered, while conducting their investigation, the subject was a convicted felon and lived at a residence in the 200 block of Pineview. A search warrant was executed at the residence and the following was discovered per officials:

  • An indoor marijuana grown field with 16 marijuana plants
  • Large amount of crack cocaine
  • MDMA (Ecstasy)
  • Xanax
  • Two handguns (one of the guns had been reported stolen)
  • Methamphetamine
  • Heroin
  • Money
  • A vehicle

Officials said arrest warrants will be issued for the subject at a later time along with releasing his identity.


