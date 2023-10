NOTE: This is sponsored content.

Tyler, Texas (KETK) – Dr. Jon-Michael Cline is a primary care sports medicine physician at Azalea Orthopedics. He stopped by East Texas Live to talk about his specialty, non-surgical treatment of sports injuries, concussion management and ortho biologics.

We’re told that Dr. Cline is an expert at using ultrasound for diagnosing injury and performing targeted injections.

