TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Fire investigators are searching for the cause of a predawn fire at a vacant building.

Firefighters were called to 2020 E. Gentry Parkway about 6 a.m. Friday after people saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

The fire was quickly put out, said Paul Finley, the department’s information officer.

No one was injured.

