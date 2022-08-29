NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KETK) – 17 years ago on this day, Hurricane Katrina crashed into the Gulf Coast.

1,833 people died due to the storm and more than $108 billion in damages was caused.

Katrina made landfall three times, once in Florida then Louisiana and Mississippi. After the storm moved through New Orleans, 80% of the city was flooded after two levees broke.

The storm was disastrous and left thousands of people without food, water or shelter.

More than 275,000 homes were damaged and wind speeds grew to more than 140 mph as the storm made landfall in southeastern Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service.